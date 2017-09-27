Play

Ferraro was waived on Wednesday.

Ferraro signed a two-year, two-way deal with Minnesota in the summer, and after being waived, he seems set to begin his seventh professional season in the minors. The 2009 second-round pick has just 11 points under his belt over 75 NHL games, but he's a great skater who contributes in his own end. Even if Ferraro should find himself with Minnesota at any point this season, he'll carry little fantasy value.

