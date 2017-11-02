Wild's Landon Ferraro: Making progress with hip
Ferraro (hip) is "getting better," according to Wild coach Bruce Boudreau.
This would seem to indicate that Ferraro won't be playing in Thursday's home game against the Canadiens, albeit with a shot at tagging into Saturday's home clash with the Blackhawks. Either way, the B.C. native doesn't play enough even when healthy to warrant fantasy consideration -- no more than 11:59 of average ice time since entering the league with Detroit in 2013-14.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...