Ferraro (hip) is "getting better," according to Wild coach Bruce Boudreau.

This would seem to indicate that Ferraro won't be playing in Thursday's home game against the Canadiens, albeit with a shot at tagging into Saturday's home clash with the Blackhawks. Either way, the B.C. native doesn't play enough even when healthy to warrant fantasy consideration -- no more than 11:59 of average ice time since entering the league with Detroit in 2013-14.