Ferraro (hip) was sent down to AHL Iowa on Saturday.

Even though the 26-year-old was close to finally returning to the ice after his hip injury has kept him out of the last six games, he'll head down to the minors. Ferraro showed he can chip in skating in a bottom-six role with Boston last season by posting 10 points in 58 games for Boston, and he can be recalled at any time. It's just unlikely Ferraro emerges as a serviceable fantasy asset in many settings this year.