Wild's Landon Ferraro: Suffers hip flexor ailment
Ferraro sustained a hip flexor injury in Friday night's eventual 4-3 road loss to the Jets.
The lanky pivot totaled a mere 3:30 of ice time before coming up lame, and this is particularly unfortunate since he's barely been able to draw into live action when healthy. In fact, his only other appearance this season took place six days ago against the Blue Jackets, when he only took nine shifts but lit the lamp on two shots. View him as day-to-day until the Wild can check him out closer.
