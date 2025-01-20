Ohgren recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 9:04 of ice time during Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Ohgren posted a minus-4 rating Saturday against Nashville in his return to NHL action, but he was much more effective Monday while getting on the scoresheet for the first time in 10 NHL appearances this year. The 20-year-old recorded his first helper on a first-period tally by Jake Middleton and also helped out on the game-winning goal by Yakov Trenin in the third period. Despite his solid performance against Colorado, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ohgren lose his spot on the NHL roster once the Wild get closer to full health.