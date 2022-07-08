Ohgren was selected 19th overall by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Ohgren had an historic draft-eligible season in the Swedish junior league, especially when you factor in age. His 33 goals in just 30 games leap off the page, and are even more impressive when you consider he was also taking shifts in the SHL against pros. Ohgren is a bit of a classic 'hard to play against' guy -- he's skilled and competitive, and his strong hockey sense means he's thinking the game ahead of a lot of his competitors. And he gets the puck off his stick faster than junior goalies can get set. Ohgren needs to keep at his skating, but his skillset projects onto a good team's third line and a maybe even a young rising team's second. His role will depend on where Minny is when he's ready. Watch him before scooping him in a dynasty.