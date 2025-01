Ohgren was recalled from AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Ohgren has 12 goals and 23 points in 25 outings with Iowa in 2024-25. He also has made eight appearances with Minnesota this season, recording no points, 10 shots and eight hits. Ohgren will likely be in the lineup Saturday versus Nashville because Marcus Johansson (concussion) and Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) are unavailable.