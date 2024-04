Ohgren was called up from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Ohgren has no points in three games with AHL Iowa this season. He started the campaign with Farjestads BK Karlstad of the Swedish Hockey League, picking up 12 goals and 19 points across 26 contests. Ohgren was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He might make his NHL debut Friday versus Vegas, perhaps while serving in a middle-six capacity.