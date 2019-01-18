The Wild recalled Belpedio from AHL Iowa on Friday.

Belpedio debuted with the Wild last season to the tune of two assists and a plus-1 rating last April. Although he only drew into one contest, the effort likely kept him at the back of the coaching staffs' collective minds. He's tallied only 10 points (three goals, seven assists) over 40 games with AHL Iowa this season, signaling that his offensive explosion from last season may not be repeatable. The Wild still have six other defensemen on the active roster, so it's possible one of them may be in danger of missing Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets.