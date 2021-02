The Wild reassigned Belpedio to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Belpedio made his 2021 debut in Tuesday's game against the Kings with the team hit hard with players residing in the COVID-19 protocol. Belpedio saw 13:58 of ice time in the game, while he supplied two shots, three hits, a block and a minus-1 rating. He could have the opportunity to return to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Ducks.