Belpedio was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Belpedio's demotion is expected to be a longer-term stint in the minors, as opposed to just a paper transaction to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs. The blueliner has yet to appear in an NHL game this season but could get a look once the Wild are officially knocked out of playoff contention.

