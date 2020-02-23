Wild's Louis Belpedio: Gets the call
The Wild called up Belpedio from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
With fellow defenseman Carson Soucy (upper body) expected to miss at least a month, Belpedio ascended to the big club. Belpedio has yet to make an appearance in NHL action this campaign, but he's accumulated 18 points in 55 AHL games this year. He'll vie for the lineup spot vacated by Soucy with Brad Hunt as long as he stays at the top level.
