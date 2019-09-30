Wild's Louis Belpedio: Headed for AHL
Belpedio was demoted to the minors Monday.
Belpedio has appeared in just three NHL games for the Wild over the last two seasons and will need to wait a little longer for the fourth. The Illinois native put up decent numbers with AHL Iowa in 2018-19, 21 points in 70 contests, and likely will earn a call-up sooner rather than later if he can continue to produce in the minors.
