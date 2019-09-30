Belpedio was demoted to the minors Monday.

Belpedio has appeared in just three NHL games for the Wild over the last two seasons and will need to wait a little longer for the fourth. The Illinois native put up decent numbers with AHL Iowa in 2018-19, 21 points in 70 contests, and likely will earn a call-up sooner rather than later if he can continue to produce in the minors.

