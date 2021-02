Belpedio (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per Puck Pedia.

Belpedio was an emergency recall for a 4-0 loss to the Kings on Feb. 16. He was subsequently sent to the AHL after the game, but upon further evaluation, it was revealed that he suffered a rib injury during that loss to the Kings. In turn, he'll rise to the big club, where he'll remain on injured reserve until he's healthy.