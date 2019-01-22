Wild's Louis Belpedio: Levels down
Belpedio was sent to AHL Iowa on Monday.
This move came moments after fellow defenseman Brad Hunt was acquired from the Golden Knights, and since only a draft pick came back in return, the Wild were forced to make room on their roster by demoting Belpedio. Still just 22 years old, Belpedio could certainly be called up at a later point this season.
