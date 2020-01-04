Play

The Wild recalled Belpedio from AHL Iowa on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Nick Seeler is on a conditioning stint with Iowa, so Belpedio will serve as the seventh defenseman for Saturday's matchup against the Jets. It's unsettled whether he'll make his season debut at the top level. Over 35 AHL games this year, Belpedio has 13 points and 49 PIM.

