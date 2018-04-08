Wild's Louis Belpedio: Notches two assists in debut

Belpedio drew assists on Matt Cullen and Jason Zucker's goals Saturday against the Sharks for his first two NHL points.

Belpedio signed Thursday and stepped on to the ice right away in Minnesota's final game of the season. The former Miami RedHawk scored 30 points in his senior season and his offense paid immediate dividends despite skating just 15:47. He also finished the night with a hit and a blocked shot. Belpedio impressed in his debut but does not have a spot penciled in next season. He'll have to have a good showing at camp to make the roster next season.