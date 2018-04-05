Wild's Louis Belpedio: Pens entry-level deal

Belpedio signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Thursday.

Belpedio's contract is essentially just a one-year deal, as he will link up with the Wild for the final two games of the season -- burning a year of his contract. Selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old spent four years playing for Miami University (Ohio). In his senior campaign, the defenseman notched nine goals and 21 helpers; both career highs.