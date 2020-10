Belpedio signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Thursday, PuckPedia reports.

Belpedio spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, notching five goals and 20 points in 62 contests. The 24-year-old blueliner could draw into a game or two with the big club next season, but he won't be worth rostering in any fantasy formats.