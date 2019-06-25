Belpedio was given a qualifying offer by the Wild on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

While Belpedio saw action in just two NHL games this season, his 21-point campaign with AHL Iowa was apparently enough for team brass to want to keep him around. If the defenseman signs his offer, he will play under a one-year, two-way contract worth $874,125. The Illinois native figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming year continuing to develop his game in the minors.