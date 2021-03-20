site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Luke Johnson: Down to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Johnson was demoted to the Wild's taxi squad Saturday.
Johnson has gone scoreless through six top-level appearances this year. He'll likely continue to bounce between levels throughout the season.
