Per CapFriendly, Johnson cleared waivers and resides on the taxi squad.

Johnson failed to make the Wild roster out of training camp, and he has resided on the team's taxi squad for the entire campaign before the AHL season gets underway. The North Dakota product spent the entire 2019-20 season with AHL Iowa, racking up 18 goals and 31 points over 42 games. Expect Johnson to spent most of his time between the taxi squad and the minors this season.