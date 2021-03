Johnson was promoted to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Coyotes, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Marcus Foligno (undisclosed) is unavailable, so Johnson will make his first appearance since Feb. 16. The 26-year-old is projected to skate on the fourth line with Nick Bonino and Nico Sturm. Johnson has just one point through 21 career NHL games.