Johnson scored a goal in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Johnson's first-period tally was his first NHL goal. It took him 30 appearances to bulge the twine -- his only other point was an assist with the Blackhawks during the 2018-19 season. The 26-year-old forward has made 12 appearances with 23 hits and a minus-4 rating for the Wild this year. He shouldn't be counted on for much offense.