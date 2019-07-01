Johnson signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Monday.

Johnson has spent the majority of the past three seasons with AHL Rockford, totaling 78 points in 199 appearances. The 2013 fifth-round pick will likely stick with Minnesota's AHL affiliate for most, if not all of the 2019-20 campaign, so there's no reason for him to be on fantasy owners' radars.

