Kunin (upper body) won't suit up in Monday's home game against the Sharks, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kunin took a hard hit in Thursday's win over Tampa Bay, and was unable to play Friday. This news suggests that the injury is serious enough to force the 2016 first-round pick to miss multiple games. In his stead, Matt Read will likely continue to draw into the lineup, and Joel Eriksson Ek should continue to take Kunin's spot on the second line.