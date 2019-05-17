Kunin will join the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia.

Kunin split time between the nHL and AHL this season, making 49 appearances for Minnesota in which he tallied six goals, 11 helpers and 88 shots (all career highs). The center figures to be a near lock for the Opening Night roster next season and will likely avoid significant time in the minors.

