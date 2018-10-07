Wild's Luke Kunin: Assigned to AHL Iowa
Kunin (knee) was sent down to AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
This is a good sign for highly-touted prospect. His demotion to AHL Iowa means that his knee injury is progressing well and he should be medically cleared to get back to work soon. Kunin played 19 games with Minnesota last year and should be a solid contributor at the NHL level when healthy this season.
