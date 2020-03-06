Wild's Luke Kunin: Bags assist
Kunin recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Kunin took a turn on the Wild's top line with Eric Staal (personal) unavailable. The 22-year-old Kunin has a goal and an assist in two outings since his return from an upper-body injury that cost him five games. The center now has 29 points, 122 shots, 63 hits and 55 PIM in 61 appearances this season.
