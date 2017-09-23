Kunin is in the mix for a final spot on the Wild roster, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports

He's likely battling Joel Eriksson Ek for the final roster spot. Despite playing in the first two preseason games, Kunin has just two shots on goal and no points. It would be surprising if the 19-year-old starts out in the NHL, as he looks to need more AHL seasoning after playing college hockey with the University of Wisconsin the past two years. In 2016-17, Kunin registered five goals with two helpers in 12 games for AHL Iowa. The 15th overall pick from the 2016 draft could be an impact player when he reaches the NHL.