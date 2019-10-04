Kunin had four shots on goal and three hits, but was a minus-2 in 16:20 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.

Kunin skated on the Wild's third line, but that could change in short order, as Minnesota's top line struggled to generate offense against the Predators. He played center on the second line in the preseason, so he could move into a higher-profile role soon. Coach Bruce Boudreau will likely experiment with line combinations early in the season to find the right mix.