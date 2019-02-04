Wild's Luke Kunin: Called up from minors
Kunin was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Kunin and fellow call-up Kyle Rau will likely compete for the open roster spot against Buffalo on Tuesday due to Pontus Aberg's (lower body) injury. Kunin should have the inside track until Aberg is cleared to return. In 21 games this season, the 20-year-old Kunin notched one goal, four assists and 30 shots on goal while averaging 13:28 of ice time and should slot into a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...