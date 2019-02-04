Kunin was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kunin and fellow call-up Kyle Rau will likely compete for the open roster spot against Buffalo on Tuesday due to Pontus Aberg's (lower body) injury. Kunin should have the inside track until Aberg is cleared to return. In 21 games this season, the 20-year-old Kunin notched one goal, four assists and 30 shots on goal while averaging 13:28 of ice time and should slot into a bottom-six role.