Kunin was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday, Rachel Blount of the Star Tribune reports.

The NHL's Wild has seen a slew of forwards sustain injuries recently, thus necessitating Kunin's call-up to hockey's highest level. Kunin appeared in six preseason contests ahead of this 2017-18 campaign, adding one goal to counter a minus-4 rating, but he was one of the last to be cut out of training camp.