Wild's Luke Kunin: Co-leads team in shots Tuesday
Kunin (illness) tied for the team lead in shots on goal with four and won seven of eight faceoffs in a 3-1 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
Kunin wasn't able to convert on any of his shots, but he gave a good effort after missing one game due to an illness. He's at six points, 43 shots and a minus-9 rating in 17 appearances.
