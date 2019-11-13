Play

Kunin (illness) tied for the team lead in shots on goal with four and won seven of eight faceoffs in a 3-1 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Kunin wasn't able to convert on any of his shots, but he gave a good effort after missing one game due to an illness. He's at six points, 43 shots and a minus-9 rating in 17 appearances.

