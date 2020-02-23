Kunin is expected to miss about two weeks while dealing with an upper-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, but the 22-year-old suffered the injury during the first period of Friday's game against the Oilers. Kunin is enjoying a career-best season, racking up 27 points, 119 shots and 61 hits across 59 games. As long as he's sidelined, look for Victor Rask, Ryan Donato and call-up Gerald Mayhew to vie for the lineup spot vacated by Kunin