Wild's Luke Kunin: Considered week-to-week
Kunin is expected to miss about two weeks while dealing with an upper-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, but the 22-year-old suffered the injury during the first period of Friday's game against the Oilers. Kunin is enjoying a career-best season, racking up 27 points, 119 shots and 61 hits across 59 games. As long as he's sidelined, look for Victor Rask, Ryan Donato and call-up Gerald Mayhew to vie for the lineup spot vacated by Kunin
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.