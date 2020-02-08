Wild's Luke Kunin: Delivers assist Friday
Kunin supplied an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Kunin had the primary helper on a Ryan Donato goal in the second period. The 22-year-old has assists in back-to-back games. Kunin added three blocked shots and two hits in a good all-around effort. For the year, he's racked up 26 points, 106 shots and 50 PIM. A first-round pick from 2016, Kunin has begun to establish himself higher in the Wild lineup.
