Kunin was sent down to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

With Kunin bogged down in a 10-game pointless streak, it shouldn't come as a surprise the club opted to flip him for hot hand Zack Mitchell, who has been lighting it up in the AHL. It probably won't be the last we've seen of Kunin with the Wild this season, as his demotion is probably just a way to motivate him to rediscover his scoring touch.