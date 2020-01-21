Kunin scored two goals, including one while shorthanded, in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Kunin's hot stretch continued -- he's up to three goals and five assists in his last eight games. The 22-year-old is already on a career year with 24 points, 98 shots and 48 PIM in 48 contests. A first-round pick from 2016, Kunin is beginning to show some offensive promise in a third-line role.