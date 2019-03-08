Kunin left Thursday's 3-0 win over Tampa Bay after suffering an upper-body injury.

The severity of Kunin's injury has yet to be determined, but it's hard to imagine a scenario in which he'd be able to recover in time for Friday's matchup with Florida. For now it's safe to assume the 21-year-old pivot will miss at least one contest due to his upper-body issue, but a more clear-cut timetable for his recovery should be established in the coming days.