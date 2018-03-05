Wild's Luke Kunin: Exits Sunday's contest with apparent injury
Kunin left Sunday's game against Detroit in the second period Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports, and is reportedly dealing with an injury.
While it's uncertain what specific play forced Kunin's exit, the injury appeared to be to his left leg. This is especially unfortunate for Kunin as this was just his second game NHL game since November, and it appeared he'd be given steady playing time as Minnesota enters the thick of the playoff hunt. The 20-year-old's status for Tuesday's tilt against Carolina is certainly in question and figures to be updated by the team ahead of the game, but if he doesn't recover in time, Marcus Foligno figures to draw into the lineup.
