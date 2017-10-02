Kunin was assigned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL on Monday.

The former Wisconsin Badger thoroughly impressed in training camp -- his first as a pro -- but ultimately the organization decided it would be best for Kunin and their roster math to begin the season in the minors. A talented player who's responsible in his own zone and isn't afraid to go to the "dirty areas" of the ice, Kunin has a good chance of being recalled at some point during the 2017-18 campaign.