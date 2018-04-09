Kunin (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site.

This transaction was just a formality to free up another roster spot for Minnesota, as Kunin has already been ruled out for the remainder of 2017-18. Although there's no update on his recovery, Kunin should push for a spot on Minnesota's roster next season, when he regains full health and completes a rehab assignment.

