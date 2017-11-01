Kunin scored the team's lone goal in a loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The 2016 first-round draft pick has impressed in seven games this season, managing two goals and four points. The 19-year-old plays on the penalty kill and it won't be long before he gets a spot on the power play, making him lethal in all situations. Kunin skated on a top-six line with Eric Staal and a returning Nino Niederreiter and should turn into a dynamic goal-scorer. If he sticks around with the big club, Kunin is worth a look in some deeper leagues.