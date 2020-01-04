Kunin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over Winnipeg.

The 22-year-old isn't without talent -- he just hasn't fulfilled it. Yet. But quietly, Kunin has put up five points in his last five game and that includes a couple goals. He now has 18 points, a career high, in 41 games, and might be a sneaky waiver pickup in deep formats if his mitts continue to stay warm.