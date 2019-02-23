Kunin scored a goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

The second-year forward continues to be hit and miss, but Kunin's overall output is on the upswing -- he's posted four multi-point efforts in his last 10 games, but five goose eggs, leaving him with four goals and nine points over that stretch. The 21-year-old's ice time and opportunities could continue to increase down the stretch, especially if the front office decides to be sellers at the trade deadline rather than try to scrape into the playoffs.