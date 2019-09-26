Wild's Luke Kunin: Getting second line shot
Kunin has been getting preseason playing time as the second-line center in hopes he'll fit into that position for the regular season, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Coach Bruce Boudreau originally deployed Ryan Donato into that spot this preseason, but with the youngster struggling, the team will turn to Kunin. Last season Kunin filled in at center when Mikko Koivu suffered a knee injury, and is expected to start the team's final two exhibition games centering Zach Parise and Mats Zuccarello. If the 2016 first-round pick can win the job, it would certainly boost his fantasy value playing with more offensive-minded players rather than in a more traditional bottom-six defensive role.
