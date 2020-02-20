Kunin scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Kunin snapped a nine-game goal drought with his second-period tally. The 22-year-old is up to 27 points, 118 shots, 61 hits and 55 PIM in 58 appearances this season, but he only has three points through nine games in February.