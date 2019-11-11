Wild's Luke Kunin: Good to go Tuesday
Kunin (illness) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kunin missed Minnesota's last game with an illness but has been deemed clear for takeoff. He'll suit up in Los Angeles on Tuesday, looking to pick up where he left off before going down. In his last appearance, Kunin registered two points.
