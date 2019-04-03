Kunin sent out an assist in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

The Wild's youngster line of Kunin, Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek had an odd-man rush midway through the second period, and Kunin connected on a pass to Eriksson Ek, who sent home a snipe to put the Wild up 4-0. Kunin now has 17 points through 47 games.

