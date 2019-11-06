Wild's Luke Kunin: Helps out on empty-netter
Kunin produced an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Kunin set up Zach Parise for an empty-net goal to cap the comeback effort. The 21-year-old center has four points and 37 shots on goal in 15 appearances this season. He's added 19 hits and 19 PIM, so fantasy owners in deeper formats needing a physical player may be interested in Kunin's particular set of skills.
